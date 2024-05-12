Sign up
Previous
Photo 2598
Northern Lights 12:40 AM
This was looking to northeast. The colors looking northwest were more pink and yellow.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th May 2024 12:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Wow, just wish I had known it was going on, on Friday. Just totally missed it. Awesome capture.
May 14th, 2024
