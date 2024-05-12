Previous
Northern Lights 12:40 AM by lynnz
Northern Lights 12:40 AM

This was looking to northeast. The colors looking northwest were more pink and yellow.
12th May 2024

lynn


@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Rick ace
Wow, just wish I had known it was going on, on Friday. Just totally missed it. Awesome capture.
May 14th, 2024  
