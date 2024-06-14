Previous
Happy Flamingo Friday by lynnz
Happy Flamingo Friday

I saw that others were posting Flamingo Friday photos so I decided to join in since I finally have some flamingo pics from our trip to Florida in March.
Joanne Diochon ace
Great capture, he is a very bright one.
June 15th, 2024  
Annie D ace
fab flamingo
June 15th, 2024  
