Food for the Baby Wrens by lynnz
Photo 2622

Food for the Baby Wrens

15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

lynn

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Betsey
We had a very similar post today!
June 16th, 2024  
Diane
Wonderful shot! Great detail and colors.
June 16th, 2024  
Heather
Such a sweet and perfect capture of this parent wren! As a bonus, Lynn, I love your clean yellow-green background and the textures of the warm brown wooden posts.
June 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Terrific capture. Munch those earwigs little wren!
June 16th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
Great capture.
June 16th, 2024  
