Photo 2622
Food for the Baby Wrens
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
5
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th June 2024 7:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Betsey
ace
We had a very similar post today!
June 16th, 2024
Diane
ace
Wonderful shot! Great detail and colors.
June 16th, 2024
Heather
ace
Such a sweet and perfect capture of this parent wren! As a bonus, Lynn, I love your clean yellow-green background and the textures of the warm brown wooden posts.
June 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific capture. Munch those earwigs little wren!
June 16th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great capture.
June 16th, 2024
