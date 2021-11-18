Sign up
Photo 2049
Fall Morning
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
4
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th November 2021 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
Really beautiful, Lynn, with the lake / river, the autumn leaves, and that glorious sunburst! Fav
November 19th, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love the light hitting those beautiful red leaves.
November 19th, 2021
Allison Maltese
ace
Lovely. I get a good sense of the morning light.
November 19th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Just so lovely.
November 19th, 2021
