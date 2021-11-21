Previous
Alley by lynnz
Photo 2057

Alley

21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013


Diana ace
What a lovely shot and alley, it looks rather romantic.
November 21st, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
The dark ambience draws you in and the invitation to sit at these tables is strong! fav
November 21st, 2021  
Lois ace
Lovely lighting!
November 21st, 2021  
