Snow Geese by lynnz
Photo 2111

Snow Geese

Loess Bluffs Wildlife Refuge, Missouri USA
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Esther Rosenberg ace
WOw!
March 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow, like a scene from a Hitchcock movie.
March 5th, 2022  
Heather ace
Wow! This looks almost abstract with the white-black markings and the layers of colours. Fav!
March 5th, 2022  
Diane ace
Amazing photo!
March 5th, 2022  
