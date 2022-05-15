Previous
Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse by lynnz
Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse

I didn't enhance this. It didn't look this red through my eyes, but it's how every picture came out with this camera.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

@lynnz
Iowa USA
Taffy ace
Wow -- your version is so much redder than what I saw here. I love our capture!
May 16th, 2022  
