Photo 2157
Backyard Iris
27th May 2022
27th May 22
3
3
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2699
photos
364
followers
203
following
590% complete
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
27th May 2022 2:14pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely - shows the fragility of the iris and the softness is creative! fav
May 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful, nice POV and DOF, looks like the flower petals making a O.
May 30th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
May 30th, 2022
