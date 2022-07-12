Sign up
Photo 2187
Lock and Dam #10
Mississippi River, Guttenberg, Iowa
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
3
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Jacqueline
ace
Great night shot and lovely reflections!
July 15th, 2022
Sporen Maken
So much atmosfere in this scene
July 15th, 2022
Shepherdman
Love those linear reflections
July 15th, 2022
