What Do You Think? by lynnz
What Do You Think?

This is one of my favorite pictures I took of my granddaughter, but I have a question. Should I take out her hair that is blowing up on the top of her head?
Esther Rosenberg ace
I would say yes, but don't ask me how....lol. What a happy shot and love the light. I can see how this is one of your favorite captures.
Call me Joe ace
❤️🥰❤️
