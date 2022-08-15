Previous
Next
Champion Big Boar by lynnz
Photo 2222

Champion Big Boar

Most of you have probably never seen a big boar like this, so I decided to show you the biggest boar at the Iowa State Fair this year. He weighs 1300 pounds.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
609% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise