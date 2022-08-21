Previous
Magic Lilies by lynnz
Photo 2225

Magic Lilies

also known as Suprise Lily, Naked Lady, Spider Lily, Hurricane Lily, Pink Flamingo Flower, and Resurrection Lily.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
609% complete

Taffy ace
These are beautiful in shape and color. Lovely composition.
August 22nd, 2022  
amyK ace
Great color
August 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Such nice tones
August 22nd, 2022  
