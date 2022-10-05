Sign up
Photo 2261
Simple Fall Beauty
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2261
Photo Details
Diana
ace
I love this, wonderful focus on the blades of grass with lovely dof and bokeh.
October 7th, 2022
Diane
ace
This is beautiful! Great DOF. Love the delicate plant in the corner.
October 7th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful shot and light
October 7th, 2022
