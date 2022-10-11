Previous
Not Full Moon by lynnz
Photo 2264

Not Full Moon

Full moon was last night, but those pictures were awful.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

*lynn

Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Annie D ace
well done!
October 12th, 2022  
