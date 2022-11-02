Previous
Next
Our Tree by lynnz
Photo 2282

Our Tree

One of the beautiful trees in our backyard. This was taken last week and the leaves are all on the ground now.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a beautiful capture of all those golden leaves! I hope you took a shot of the carpet too ;-)
November 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise