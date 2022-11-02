Sign up
Photo 2282
Our Tree
One of the beautiful trees in our backyard. This was taken last week and the leaves are all on the ground now.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2856
photos
345
followers
198
following
625% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th October 2022 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a beautiful capture of all those golden leaves! I hope you took a shot of the carpet too ;-)
November 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
