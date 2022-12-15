Previous
Lizzy by lynnz
Photo 2301

Lizzy

15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
630% complete

amyK ace
So cute; ready to open her gifts!
December 19th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great capture. Glad she hadn't started knocking all of the ornaments off of the tree. :-)
December 19th, 2022  
