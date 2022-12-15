Sign up
Photo 2301
Lizzy
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
2
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2875
photos
342
followers
197
following
630% complete
View this month »
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th December 2022 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
So cute; ready to open her gifts!
December 19th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great capture. Glad she hadn't started knocking all of the ornaments off of the tree. :-)
December 19th, 2022
365 Project
close