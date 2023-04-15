Sign up
Photo 2366
Happy Magnolias
The last few years our magnolia tree was frosted, frozen and snowed on as the buds were opening and didn't have a chance to look like this!
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th April 2023 6:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
