Previous
Photo 2452
Hosta Blooms
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
4
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3064
photos
329
followers
174
following
671% complete
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Perfection!
August 7th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
perfect art lynn
August 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great dof and colours to make an ethereal pic
August 7th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
I love the matching bokeh
August 7th, 2023
