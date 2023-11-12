Sign up
Photo 2511
Weeds In the Woods
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
9th November 2023 8:10am
Privacy
Public
Trending
page
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 14th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
You have made those weeds so beautiful! Love this.
November 14th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful light & such a dreamy shot!
November 14th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Just so very beautiful. Love the light, colour and softness of it.
November 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty - love the colour tones and the dreaminess of the image - fav
November 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely soft tones.
November 14th, 2023
