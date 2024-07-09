Previous
Cosmos and Dill by lynnz
Photo 2640

Cosmos and Dill

9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful colours and a very 3-D feeling to this image.
July 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. I agree with Joanne about the 3D effect.
July 9th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous
July 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
July 9th, 2024  
Heather ace
What a beautiful combination and a lovely delicate capture! Fav
July 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 9th, 2024  
Karen ace
Super capture! The two plants look wonderful together.
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise