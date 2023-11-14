Sign up
Previous
Photo 2513
Beauty In the Woods
I took a walk in the woods with my macro lens.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
9
4
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3126
photos
332
followers
173
following
688% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
13th November 2023 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Helene
ace
so simple and yet so gorgeous. fav
November 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous ! fav
November 14th, 2023
FBailey
ace
So subtle and delicate
November 14th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
Quaint and charming
November 14th, 2023
Michelle
Beautiful
November 14th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
November 14th, 2023
carol white
ace
Nicely focused, a lovely shot
November 14th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Magic.
November 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This is so lovely.
November 14th, 2023
