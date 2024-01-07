Sign up
Photo 2547
Bittersweet
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
6
6
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3160
photos
322
followers
170
following
697% complete
View this month »
2539
2540
2541
2542
2544
2545
2546
2547
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th January 2024 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Excellent colours, light and bokeh
January 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful pov, great!
January 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful bokeh
January 7th, 2024
Linda Godwin
perfect title for this sweet image
January 7th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful colors and lovely bokeh.
January 7th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful capture- thought about you as Iowa has been in the news lately. This photo is just oozing with sunlight!
January 7th, 2024
