Isn't He Lovely? by lynnz
Isn't He Lovely?

11 inches of snow here today
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

*lynn

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
love it
January 10th, 2024  
So nice to have a willing model. Beautiful capture.
January 10th, 2024  
You beat us by 1 inch! Love the colors on this shot and great timing!
January 10th, 2024  
What a great shot. Nice timing to get the peanut in its beak.
January 10th, 2024  
Great capture. Not sure I could handle the snow, but looks like it doesn't bother the birds, too bad. :-)
January 10th, 2024  
Wow hope he hasn't bitten off more than he can chew.
January 10th, 2024  
