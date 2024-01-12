Previous
Mrs Downy Woodpecker by lynnz
Mrs Downy Woodpecker

12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

lynn


@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Corinne C
A magical portrait!
January 12th, 2024  
Agnes
Fantastic picture
January 12th, 2024  
borof
Beautiful winter shot.
January 12th, 2024  
Catherine
Wow!! Beautiful, fav
January 12th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖
Great capture of the Downy. But all that snow stuck on the feeder and in the air, while it looks artistic doesn't make me want to be there. I guess our turn is coming.
January 12th, 2024  
Diana
Wonderful capture and winter scene.
January 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Fabulous capture.
January 12th, 2024  
Olwynne
Fantastic capture. She must be pleased to find this food
January 12th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
Really beautiful. Great capture of the woodpecker and I love the texture of that clinging snow.
January 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
January 12th, 2024  
