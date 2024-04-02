Sign up
Previous
Photo 2559
Florida Flamingos
The last two flamingos alive from the flock hatched at Wonder Gardens, Bonita Springs FL in the 1960's. Flamingos live 40-60 years.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
4
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3172
photos
315
followers
165
following
701% complete
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
Those flamingos are gorgeous and they are in such a beautiful setting. I love all the colours in this shot! (great info about flamingos, too!) Fav
April 3rd, 2024
KV
ace
I know their color is determined by their diet but they are more orangey-red than pink... very beautiful.
April 3rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
They posed beautifully for you.
April 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely setting! Glad to see you back btw.
April 3rd, 2024
