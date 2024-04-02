Previous
Florida Flamingos by lynnz
Photo 2559

Florida Flamingos

The last two flamingos alive from the flock hatched at Wonder Gardens, Bonita Springs FL in the 1960's. Flamingos live 40-60 years.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Those flamingos are gorgeous and they are in such a beautiful setting. I love all the colours in this shot! (great info about flamingos, too!) Fav
April 3rd, 2024  
KV ace
I know their color is determined by their diet but they are more orangey-red than pink... very beautiful.
April 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
They posed beautifully for you.
April 3rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely setting! Glad to see you back btw.
April 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise