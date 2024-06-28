Sign up
Photo 2632
In My Face
It was in my face so I shot it.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
3
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3248
photos
317
followers
166
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
27th June 2024 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and crop.
June 30th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great shot. Love those little yellow stars in the middle.
June 30th, 2024
*lynn
ace
I didn't crop this, it's straight out of the camera.
June 30th, 2024
