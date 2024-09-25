Previous
Wild Asters by lynnz
Wild Asters

I found these colorful wildflowers in a ditch.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Susan Klassen ace
So pretty! This is the colour of some that have come up in our garden. We planted wild flowers seeds.
September 26th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
September 26th, 2024  
Michelle
What a wonderful find, such a pretty colour
September 26th, 2024  
