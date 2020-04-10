Sign up
Photo 452
April 10
We had temperatures below freezing this morning and I noticed a lot of brown edges on the petals this afternoon. Snow is predicted for Sunday. May have all the blossoms on the ground soon.☹️
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Tags
30-shots2020
