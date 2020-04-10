Previous
April 10 by lynnz
April 10

We had temperatures below freezing this morning and I noticed a lot of brown edges on the petals this afternoon. Snow is predicted for Sunday. May have all the blossoms on the ground soon.☹️
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

*lynn

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
