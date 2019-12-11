Previous
Moon & sea by m2016
Photo 780

Moon & sea

A cellphone pano I took on a recent walk, with Dalkey Island to the left, Bray Head to the right and the moon in the middle. The moon looked huge that evening, I kicked myself all the way home that I hadn't brought my Canon to zoom in...
11th December 2019 11th Dec 19

Awesome capture
December 31st, 2019  
