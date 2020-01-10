Sign up
Photo 795
Morning meeting...
I can never resist birds on wires and rooftop silhouettes...
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Mel
ace
@m2016
Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
1154
photos
159
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
10th January 2020 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
birds
,
silhouette
Catherine Otley
ace
Such an everyday scene turned into art. I love it!
January 11th, 2020
