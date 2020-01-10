Previous
Next
Morning meeting... by m2016
Photo 795

Morning meeting...

I can never resist birds on wires and rooftop silhouettes...
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Mel

ace
@m2016
*Thanks everyone for the comments, fav's & follows, in case I don't get around to responding to each one individually* Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
217% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Catherine Otley ace
Such an everyday scene turned into art. I love it!
January 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise