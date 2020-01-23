Previous
Next
Pictures at an exhibition... by m2016
Photo 805

Pictures at an exhibition...

One of my classmates sketching a picture at a photography exhibition that we visited this morning for an assignment.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Mel

ace
@m2016
*Thanks everyone for the comments, fav's & follows, in case I don't get around to responding to each one individually* Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise