Hiding in plain sight...
I spotted this guy in the peppers at the supermarket months ago and I've been saving him for rainbow month... I don't know who put him there but I wish I'd thought of it!
2nd March 2020

Mel

@m2016
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, that is hysterical!
March 2nd, 2020  
Lynda McG
Brilliant- well spotted!
March 2nd, 2020  
