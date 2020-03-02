Sign up
Photo 827
Hiding in plain sight...
I spotted this guy in the peppers at the supermarket months ago and I've been saving him for rainbow month... I don't know who put him there but I wish I'd thought of it!
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Mel
ace
@m2016
*Thanks everyone for the comments, fav's & follows, in case I don't get around to responding to each one individually* Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
Views
6
Comments
2
365
Camera
SM-A750FN
Taken
28th September 2019 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
red
duck
peppers
rainbow2020
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, that is hysterical!
March 2nd, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Brilliant- well spotted!
March 2nd, 2020
