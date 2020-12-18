Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 867
Local statue
Media practises AKA photography is one of my subjects at college this year, this was for an assignment called 'sense of place', where we had to photograph aspects of our local area.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Mel
ace
@m2016
Based in Dublin, Ireland
1228
photos
128
followers
145
following
237% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A750FN
Taken
15th November 2020 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
statue
