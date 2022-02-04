Previous
Next
Mirror by maggiej
18 / 365

Mirror

This little mirror was recording the opening of the Winter Olympics.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired. As I have got...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hoopydoo
How clever and creative thinking!
February 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise