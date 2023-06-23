Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
156 / 365
Into summer
My poinsettia is still very red. I had this 2 christmases ago. I put it in the dark about October and it has been very red since. Most if the green leaves have gone.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiej
@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired. As I have got...
156
photos
13
followers
10
following
42% complete
View this month »
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
3rd June 2023 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red.
,
30-days-wild23
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close