Previous
Into summer by maggiej
156 / 365

Into summer

My poinsettia is still very red. I had this 2 christmases ago. I put it in the dark about October and it has been very red since. Most if the green leaves have gone.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired. As I have got...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise