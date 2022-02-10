Sign up
24 / 365
Growth
3 weeks ago this pot of daffs were just showing above ground.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Maggiej
@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired.
growth
Hoopydoo
Have have grown really well
February 10th, 2022
