Clouds by maggiej
31 / 365

Clouds

Because there were only miserable grey skies today I chose clouds in an oil painting of a Derbyshire pub I did in my youth. A very nice pub but I can’t remember it’s name.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired.
8% complete

