74 / 365
Mr Wooden man
Today Log is visiting aunt Olive Tree. Her house is a lovey silver green and rocks all about when it’s windy. Sometimes she produces delicious little black fruits for a snack.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Maggiej
@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired.
Tags
green
,
olive
,
30-shots2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Aunt Olive tree looks a great place to hang out.
April 7th, 2022
