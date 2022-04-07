Previous
Mr Wooden man by maggiej
74 / 365

Mr Wooden man

Today Log is visiting aunt Olive Tree. Her house is a lovey silver green and rocks all about when it’s windy. Sometimes she produces delicious little black fruits for a snack.
7th April 2022

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Aunt Olive tree looks a great place to hang out.
April 7th, 2022  
