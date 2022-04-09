Previous
Mr Wooden man by maggiej
76 / 365

Mr Wooden man

Log and Stick decided it was time to teach Twig to read. He needed to branch out now it is Spring. His buddy, Chip, was helping him. I’m glad Peter and Jane like trees.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hoopydoo
I’m giggling…a good way to start the day!
April 9th, 2022  
