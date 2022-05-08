Sign up
105 / 365
Abstract
With some imagination this is an abstract of a wrinkly face. LOL 😝
8th May 2022
8th May 22
1
0
Maggiej
@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired. As I have got...
105
photos
13
followers
13
following
28% complete
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstract
,
may22words
Annie D
ace
oooh very clever and creative :)
May 8th, 2022
