Previous
2 / 365
Day 2 - Light In Motion
Day 2 - Experimenting with light and motion along with a slow shutter speed.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Maggie Riley
@maggierileyphoto
I am an amateur photographer revisiting the craft after taking almost a decade away. Eager to learn new skills, see new places, and meet new...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
11th August 2024 5:31pm
