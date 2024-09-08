Previous
Frogs and Fish by maggierileyphoto
Frogs and Fish

Took this photo for the fish... Didn't realize that there was a perfectly placed frog on the leaf until I got home to edit.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Maggie Riley

@maggierileyphoto
I am an amateur photographer revisiting the craft after taking almost a decade away. Eager to learn new skills, see new places, and meet new...
Photo Details

