Happy Adoption Day by manek43509
Photo 1916

Happy Adoption Day

It's been one year exactly since I adopted Eliza the greyhound – https://365project.org/manek43509/365/2020-07-17 – and brought her home with me. What a year that has been. Terrible, in many respects! But she always makes me smile.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Kit Marsden

@manek43509
Professional musician. Amateur photographer.
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Isn't she a cutie!!!!
July 18th, 2021  
