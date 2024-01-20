Previous
Why do they always start chirping at 3 a.m.? by margonaut
Photo 3300

Why do they always start chirping at 3 a.m.?

To make things worse, it didn't even have a battery to remove.
20th January 2024

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
