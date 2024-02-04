Previous
Indoor/Outdoor Chickens? by margonaut
Photo 3315

Indoor/Outdoor Chickens?

This is just on the other side of my fence. He built a little ramp from the coop to the 2nd story porch. No chickens yet, but it'll be interesting to see.
4th February 2024

margonaut

