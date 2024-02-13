Previous
Fidget quilt by margonaut
Photo 3324

Fidget quilt

My bee group was asked to make them for a memory care facility.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
