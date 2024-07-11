Previous
Next
Beautiful day for yard work by margonaut
Photo 3473

Beautiful day for yard work

That barn used to have "See Rock City" painted on the roof. My father-in-law climbed up there and painted it. But then it burned down (long story) and the replacement remains unadorned.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
951% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
I remember those signs!
July 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise