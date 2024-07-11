Sign up
Photo 3473
Beautiful day for yard work
That barn used to have "See Rock City" painted on the roof. My father-in-law climbed up there and painted it. But then it burned down (long story) and the replacement remains unadorned.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
2015 and beyond
iPhone 12
11th July 2024 11:23am
Diane
ace
I remember those signs!
July 13th, 2024
