Lilies of the Field by margonaut
Photo 3591

Lilies of the Field

I didn't watch the election results. Woke up early in the morning and watched Lilies of the Field instead. In retrospect, I can see that it was a good choice.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

margonaut

Photo Details

