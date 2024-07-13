Previous
I think I made a couple of these blocks by margonaut
Photo 3475

I think I made a couple of these blocks

and sent them in several years ago. It was interesting to see them show up in a top that someone else pieced together.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
