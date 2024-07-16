Previous
Tree fell on the education building at church by margonaut
Tree fell on the education building at church

right after we'd put a new roof on. Thank goodness nobody was hurt. It's our preschool building. Unfortunately, twenty-five more trees are going to have to come down.
